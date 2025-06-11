© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Morning news brief

Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 11, 2025

What polls says about Trump immigration policies, Trump administration plans repeal of power plant pollution limits, House GOP considers plan forcing schools to reimburse part of unpaid student loans.

