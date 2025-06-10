© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published June 10, 2025 at 11:10 PM HST

A look at the military's role in LA as protests continue, immigration crackdowns pose problems to businesses reliant on those in U.S. illegally, Trump continues to appeal his historic criminal case.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
