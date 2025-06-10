Morning news brief

A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Music has always been a part of slack key guitarist and composer Keola Beamer's life. This weekend, Beamer, wife Moanalani Beamer and Jeff Peterson perform music from his over 50 year career. The 'Ohe Hano Ihu, string arrangements, and musical friends and family are part of this conversation between the studios of Classical Pacific, and the living room of Keola Beamer.
The official focus of the parade is the commemoration of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary. But critics say the president is using the military show of force to push a political agenda and celebrate his birthday, which happens to fall on the same date.