U.S. officials hold separate negotiation talks with Russia and Ukraine

The White House is confirming a stunning security breach. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former State Department spokesperson Ned Price about how a journalist was included in a group chat with U.S. officials discussing airstrikes in Yemen, on a publicly available messaging app.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Elliot Williams, a former assistant director for legislative affairs at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, about the Trump administration's use on the Alien Enemies Act, and the legal challenges it faces.