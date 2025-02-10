Why John Bolton sees Greenland as issue of 'critical importance' to U.S. security

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Dozens of people gathered outside the Hawaiʻi State Capitol over the weekend to protest the immigration raids now sweeping the country. The Conversation spoke with civil rights lawyer Elizabeth Fujiwara about the historical parallels between the incarceration of Japanese Americans in 1941 and the current immigration policies.