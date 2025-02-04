From Buffy to Mariah, pop culture got Ira Madison III through his teens

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Two former Honolulu officials are expected to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in a public corruption probe tied to a $250,000 payout to the now-jailed former police chief Louis Kealoha. A third official has entered a deferred-prosecution agreement.
Hawaiʻi is considered the epicenter of rat lungworm disease, which is spread when people accidentally consume snails and slugs that have eaten infected rat droppings. The Conversation talked to ecologist Randi Rollins about her work on how rat lungworm disease spreads between rodents, snails and humans.