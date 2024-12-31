With fears about the future, some Syrian women find comfort in beauty parlors

As we head into the new year, Dr. Shawn Lum encourages us to take the time to remember the people, places and events that shaped the past year. Reflecting on the state of nature in 2024, he acknowledges a significant decline in global wildlife populations but highlights a study that offers hope. The study shows that conservation efforts—such as controlling invasive species, restoring habitats and practicing sustainable management—are working.

Listen • 6:15