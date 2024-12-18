Checking in with a refugee nine years after he fled Syria for the U.S.

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
A Hawaiʻi County Council resolution heard Wednesday urges the Legislature to permanently exempt birth attendants from being required to have a state midwifery license and to expand the eligibility criteria for the license.