© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Checking in with a refugee nine years after he fled Syria for the U.S.

By Matt Ozug,
Ari ShapiroJohn Ketchum
Published December 18, 2024 at 12:37 PM HST

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Mohammed al-Refaai, who we first met nine years ago when he moved to Ohio from Syria.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
John Ketchum
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio