Morning news brief

Harpist Kaiulani Rita Dunn grew up in South Carolina and is an accomplished harpist who started her music studies on ukulele with her mother. Dunn will be attending Cleveland Institute of Music in the Fall to do her graduate studies with Yolanda Kondonassis. The pieces included in this interview were all performed by Kaiulani Rita Dunn and they are: Salzedoʻs Mirage, Grandjanyʻs Rhapsody and Handelʻs Concerto for Harp in Bb Major..

Listen • 20:16