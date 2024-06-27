Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Harpist Kaiulani Rita Dunn grew up in South Carolina and is an accomplished harpist who started her music studies on ukulele with her mother. Dunn will be attending Cleveland Institute of Music in the Fall to do her graduate studies with Yolanda Kondonassis. The pieces included in this interview were all performed by Kaiulani Rita Dunn and they are: Salzedoʻs Mirage, Grandjanyʻs Rhapsody and Handelʻs Concerto for Harp in Bb Major..