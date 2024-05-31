Remembering Marian Robinson with a conversation with Michelle Obama

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has signed a resolution creating a new Ocean Safety Department. In his March state of the city address, Blangiardi said he wanted to separate ocean safety services from ambulance services. Both were housed in the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.