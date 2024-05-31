© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering Marian Robinson with a conversation with Michelle Obama

By Matt Ozug,
Ari ShapiroKatia RiddleJason Fuller
Published May 31, 2024 at 1:24 PM HST

Marian Robinson, mother to Michelle Obama and grandmother to Sasha and Malia, has died. She was 86 years old.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Katia Riddle
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio