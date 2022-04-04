2023 Summer Journalism Internship
Hawai‘i Public Radio is offering a paid full-time summer internship in partnership with the Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter.
Students with an interest in radio journalism are encouraged to apply for this on-the-job training opportunity.
Application deadline is March 31, 2023.
From the Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter:
Launch your exciting media career with a paid summer internship!
Full-time internships (10 weeks at 40 hours/week) with a $4,800 salary:*
Your future starts here. Get experience and on-the-job training in print, online, or broadcast media. Make valuable, long-lasting connections.
Eligibility Requirements:
- Students enrolled in a college or university in Hawaii.
- Hawaii residents enrolled in a college or university outside Hawaii.
- College students who attended school in Hawaii or who live in Hawaii now.
- Recent graduates who graduated no earlier than May 2022.
How to apply:
- Visit hawaiispj.org to fill out an application form.
- Write a cover letter introducing yourself and explaining why you want an internship, list your relevant coursework or news media experience, and include three references with their contact information.
- Include writing or video samples of your news media work. You can send these as URL links; pdfs, Word, or .txt files; wmv files for video; or wav files for audio.
- Send all materials labeled with your name to spjinterns@gmail.com.
- Deadline: April 4, 2022Questions? Email spjinterns@gmail.com or call Craig DeSilva at 808-282-1038.
*Gross pay reflects salary before taxes, benefits, and other payroll deductions are withheld from wages.