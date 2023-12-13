© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Supreme Court will decide the fate of abortion pill mifepristone

By Sydney Lupkin,
Danielle Kurtzleben
Published December 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM HST

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will review a lower court decision that would make mifepristone, the commonly used abortion pill, less accessible.

Sydney Lupkin
Danielle Kurtzleben
