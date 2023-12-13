The Supreme Court will decide the fate of abortion pill mifepristone

Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
The State Central Committee, the party’s governing body, picked Adrian Tam on Dec. 3 out of three candidates. Tam said he doesn’t plan on running for chair next year but wants to bring enthusiasm back to the party.