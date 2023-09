Evening Concert celebrates Classical Music Month in September with guest Carol Kellet, an HPR member and volunteer. Kellet speaks to host Craig DeSilva about playing in the U.S. Army Band, singing in choirs, her love of Hawaiian music and hula, and her work involving the preservation of music at the State Archives.

This classical music conversation aired on September 25, 2023. Evening Concert airs weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.