The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency has officially ended, as previously announced. Nearly 1,200 Hawaiʻi residents died from COVID-19. Gov. Josh Green said the state expected to see over 4,000 deaths each year if no action was taken.