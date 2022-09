The sport of rowing is making a comeback here in Hawaiʻi, after more than 50 years. Two-time Olympian Shelley Oates-Wilding started a rowing program for Hawaiʻi youth 10 years ago. Now, 10 athletes from Ikaika Hawaiʻi are traveling to Boston to compete in the world’s largest two-day rowing regatta, the Head of the Charles.

