Bassist Shawn Conley on Classical Pacific

Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba welcomes bassist Shawn Conley to HPR-2, who recently returned to Hawai‘i after spending time in Brooklyn and Houston. A member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble and principal bassist with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra, Shawn is also a member of The Knights, a Brooklyn-based chamber orchestra collective dedicated to transforming the concert experience. He shares information about The Knights’ newest album, “The Kreutzer Project.” Listen to a few tracks, and learn what other projects are upcoming for Shawn.

This classical music conversation aired on September 7, 2022.

