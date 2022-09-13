Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Conversations

Bassist Shawn Conley on Classical Pacific

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published September 13, 2022 at 9:46 AM HST
KreutzerProject_Album.jpg
https://theknightsnyc.com/
/
The Knights new album, "The Kreutzer Project," released August, 2022.

Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba welcomes bassist Shawn Conley to HPR-2, who recently returned to Hawai‘i after spending time in Brooklyn and Houston. A member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble and principal bassist with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra, Shawn is also a member of The Knights, a Brooklyn-based chamber orchestra collective dedicated to transforming the concert experience. He shares information about The Knights’ newest album, “The Kreutzer Project.” Listen to a few tracks, and learn what other projects are upcoming for Shawn.

This classical music conversation aired on September 7, 2022.
Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.

Tags

Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWS
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories