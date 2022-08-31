Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
The Volcano Recycling and Transfer Station will close permanently at the end of next month. The recycling center has been experiencing a staff shortage. The County of Hawaiʻi issued a 90-day extension of the contract, but could not find any bidders.