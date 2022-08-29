How climate change could be impacting pathogenic diseases

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Only one application for a concealed gun carry license has been approved in Hawaiʻi after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights across the nation. Hawaiʻi has strict gun laws, and it has traditionally been practically impossible to obtain permission to carry a loaded gun in public. The Maui Police Department says it approved one application.