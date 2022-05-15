Sunday Puzzle: Sandwich the letters

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some six-letter words. Insert two new letters between the first and second letters of my word to make a familiar eight-letter word.

Example: BEHEAD --> BONEHEAD

1. ATOMIC

2. SUNKEN

3. LAMENT

4. MAROON

5. ORATOR

6. DONATE

7. CINDER

8. INSIDE

9. HACKER

Last week's challenge: The initial letters in the title of a popular movie from this century spell the name of a popular sitcom from the last century. What titles are these?

Challenge answer: "Snakes On A Plane" --> "Soap"

Winner: Mark Englehart of Seattle, Wash.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener John Sieger, of Wauwatosa, Wis. Name a famous living movie star. Insert an R in the middle of the first name, and drop the last two letters of the last name. You'll get a familiar French phrase. What is it?

