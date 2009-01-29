Funny Folk: 'Conchords' Co-Creator James Bobin

James Bobin is the co-creator, producer, and director of HBO's series Flight Of The Conchords. He has been nominated for eight Emmys since 2003 for his work on Conchords and Da Ali G Show.

Flight of the Conchords stars Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie, two New Zealand comedians who formed the folk-parody band Flight of the Concords. They play two hapless musicians trying to forge a successful career in New York City. The second season of Flight of the Chonchords began Jan. 18 on HBO.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.