Randall Kennedy talks about the history of the term "sellout" — when the word can be used and why the label has been used to chastise him. Kennedy is author of the book Nigger: The Strange Career of a Troublesome Word and a law professor at Harvard University. His newest book is Sellout: The Politics of Racial Betrayal.

