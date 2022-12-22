Bill Maher - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - December 2022

Get the complete Road Stories archive at hawaiipublicradio.org/roadstories!

Comedian and TV Host Bill Maher returns to chat with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence ahead of his December 30th MACC and December 31st Waikiki Shell shows. Bill has spoken with Dave eight times over a decade and it's another fun chat about his dogs, Catalina Island, the late Gilbert Gottfried, Howie Mandel and of course, these performances!

Hear previous archived chats between Bill Maher and Dave Lawrence from 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.