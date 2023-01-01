Part-Time/On-Call Classical Music Host (June 2023)
Part-Time/On-Call Classical Music Host
Position Summary: HPR is seeking a new Classical Music host for a weekend show, but who is also available to occasionally substitute for hosts during the week. The host would be responsible for programming, curating, and hosting the show live with a warm welcoming personality. Hosts are also responsible for posting playlists, periodic reporting, on-air fundraising, and occasional airchecking.
Qualifications: Candidates should have an extensive knowledge of and love of Classical Music, its history and performers. They should have a knowledge of foreign pronunciations that are commonly found in Classical Music titles and performers. They should also have a basic understanding of radio broadcasting, public speaking, and stay cool under pressure. Interview skills and basic knowledge of audio editing software are also preferred.
Duties and Responsibilities:
1. Program, curate, and host a live weekend 2-hour Classical Music show on HPR-2.
2. Upload weekly playlists to the website.
3. Occasionally substitute for other hosts during the week.
4. Submit periodic music reports for ASCAP/BMI charting.
5. Participate in monthly check-ins, occasional airchecks, and staff meetings.
6. Serve as an on-air host during fundraising campaigns, which occur 2-3x a year.
7. Represent the station in occasional community outreach events.
Salary $18/Hr
The position reports directly to HPR’s Program Director, and hourly compensation covers hours of recording time and an hour of prep/research time per broadcast hour.
Please submit a resume and an aircheck that demonstrates speaking breaks and song selection (no longer than 1 hour) to nyee@hawaiipublicradio.org.