The House Jan. 6 committee holds its fifth major public hearing

Updated June 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will convene its fifth hearing with a focus on the pressure former President Donald Trump put on the Justice Department to help undo the 2020 presidential election.

The hearing will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

All month the panel has been revealing details of its investigation into the connection between former President Donald Trump's voter fraud conspiracy claims and the insurrection on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue are expected to testify on Thursday. Both pushed back on Trump's efforts to enlist the department in advancing bogus claims of fraud in the election. Also to appear is Steven Engel, who headed DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel. Engel was one of the officials who told the former president he would quit if Trump replaced the acting attorney general with Jeffrey Bossert Clark. Clark was reportedly more willing to go along with Trump's fraudulent claims of a stolen election.

Thursday's hearing is the fifth of several that were supposed to take place in June. Committee members are now saying the process could go into July. Catch up on what happened during the first hearing here — the second hearing, the third hearing and the fourth hearing.

