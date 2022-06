Updated May 17, 2022 at 11:24 PM ET

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race could determine control of the chamber in November, and there are also a number of House contests being set that could decide control of that chamber. Plus a high-stakes race for governor is set.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.