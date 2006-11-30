Understanding Burnout

Burnout is a common feeling in a society in which work is like a religion. Experts say young people are more likely to experience burnout than older persons, and a single person is more likely to feel it than a person who takes care of four kids and ailing parents. But what is burnout? Guests discuss the three kinds of burnout and how it manifests in people's lives.

Jennifer Senior, Contributing Editor for New York Magazine. She wrote this week's cover story "Can't Get No Satisfaction" about the science of burnout.

Barry Farber, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Teacher's College, Columbia University; Author of two books on burnout: Stress and Burnout in the Human Service Professions and Crisis in Education: Stress and Burnout in the American Teacher

Christina Maslach, Professor of Psychology and Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education at the University of California, Berkeley ; Author of Burnout:The Cost of Caring

