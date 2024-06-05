© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Another Pacific Island delegation opts out before FestPAC

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published June 5, 2024 at 10:48 AM HST
FILE - This June 7, 2003 file photo shows Adamstown on Pitcairn Island.
AP
/
AP
FILE - This June 7, 2003 file photo shows Adamstown on Pitcairn Island.

Pitcairn, a British overseas territory, is the latest island delegation to withdraw from the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture.

Pitcairn Island is approximately 2 miles long and 1 mile wide, with a population of only 47 people.

It’s the third Pacific Island group to drop out of FestPAC. New Caledonia withdrew due to civil unrest, and Vanuatu cited economic hardship.

New Caledonia and Vanuatu have withdrawn their participation in the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture.
Local News
New Caledonia and Vanuatu withdraw from FestPAC amid deadly unrest
Cassie Ordonio

Nearly 2,200 delegates have arrived in Hawaiʻi.

The festival officially begins Thursday.

For more information: Click here
Tags
Local News FestPAC
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories