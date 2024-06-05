Another Pacific Island delegation opts out before FestPAC

Pitcairn, a British overseas territory, is the latest island delegation to withdraw from the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture.

Pitcairn Island is approximately 2 miles long and 1 mile wide, with a population of only 47 people.

It’s the third Pacific Island group to drop out of FestPAC. New Caledonia withdrew due to civil unrest, and Vanuatu cited economic hardship.

Nearly 2,200 delegates have arrived in Hawaiʻi.

The festival officially begins Thursday.

