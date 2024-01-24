© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Charter School Commission appoints Ed Noh as new executive director

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published January 24, 2024 at 11:04 AM HST
Ed Noh was appointed as the new executive director of the Hawai‘i State Public Charter School Commission.
Hawai‘i State Public Charter School Commission
Ed Noh, a complex area superintendent at the state education department, was appointed as executive director of the Hawai‘i State Public Charter School Commission on Tuesday.

The commission hasn’t had a permanent executive director since 2020 after Sione Thompson stepped down to pursue a job as the Department of Education’s complex area superintendent for the Nānākuli-Waiʻanae area. Yvonne Lau and PJ Foher served as interim executive directors.

Noh, who will start in mid-February, has a total of 30 years of experience. He currently works for the Castle-Kahuku complex area, overseeing 16 schools with over 7,400 students.

He also served as school director of Kaʻōhao Public Charter School, achieving an elementary school ranking, annual enrollment growth and a balanced budget while introducing new classroom technologies.

“As a practitioner, parent, and administrative leader, his passion for education and proven leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead the commission forward,” Chair Cathy Ikeda said in a news release. "This role is the culmination of his career, and we look forward to working collaboratively with Ed to advocate for high-quality education in Hawaiʻi’s public charter schools.”

Noh has a doctorate in professional educational practice from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Washington.

He spearheaded initiatives such as the leadership pipeline, teaching innovation grants and innovative teaching strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noh was chosen from a pool of 30 finalists nationwide.

The commission is a nine-member panel that oversees 37 charter schools of more than 12,000 students. They’re tasked with approving applications for new charter schools and monitoring the schools' academic performance and financial compliance.
