DOE will receive more than $58M to support low-income schools

The state Department of Education will receive more than $58 million in federal funds to support schools in low-income communities.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz says the money will go exclusively to Title I schools where more than half the student populations are considered to be living in poverty.

The funds can be used for new technology, teacher development, and the hiring of more educators.

This year’s appropriation is an increase of nearly $2 million from the previous school year.

A majority of funds will go to Oʻahu, followed by Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, and then Kauaʻi.

The DOE expects to receive the funds by Saturday.