Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

DOE will receive more than $58M to support low-income schools

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 30, 2022 at 4:35 PM HST
children school playground generic elementary
Sophia McCullough
/
Hawaii Public Radio

The state Department of Education will receive more than $58 million in federal funds to support schools in low-income communities.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz says the money will go exclusively to Title I schools where more than half the student populations are considered to be living in poverty.

The funds can be used for new technology, teacher development, and the hiring of more educators.

This year’s appropriation is an increase of nearly $2 million from the previous school year.

A majority of funds will go to Oʻahu, followed by Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, and then Kauaʻi.

The DOE expects to receive the funds by Saturday.

Tags
Local News EducationDepartment of Education
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories