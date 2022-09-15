Volunteers needed for Kure Atoll habitat restoration

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to restore a wildlife sanctuary in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

Volunteers will spend six to eight months going out to Kure Atoll, or Hōlanikū, in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

The atoll is home to the endangered Laysan duck and Hawaiian monk seal.

Volunteers will be trained to conduct:



Invasive plant removal (manual and chemical)

Invasive species monitoring, plant identification

Wildlife monitoring and species identification

Native plant propagation and distribution,

Safe animal handling

Beach cleanups to remove wildlife entanglement and ingestion hazards.

Applicants must send their resume, cover letter and three references to kureatoll@gmail.com.