Volunteers needed for Kure Atoll habitat restoration

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published September 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM HST
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to restore a wildlife sanctuary in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

Volunteers will spend six to eight months going out to Kure Atoll, or Hōlanikū, in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

The atoll is home to the endangered Laysan duck and Hawaiian monk seal.

Volunteers will be trained to conduct:

  • Invasive plant removal (manual and chemical)
  • Invasive species monitoring, plant identification
  • Wildlife monitoring and species identification
  • Native plant propagation and distribution,
  • Safe animal handling
  • Beach cleanups to remove wildlife entanglement and ingestion hazards.

Applicants must send their resume, cover letter and three references to kureatoll@gmail.com.

Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
