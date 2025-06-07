Chamber Music Hawaiʻi and composer Donald Womack on Classical Pacific

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi board president and clarinetist, Jim Moffit has always wanted to perform Donald Womackʻs "Na Iwi o Pele" (The Bones of Pele) since first hearing it in 2001. Depicting the violent battle on Maui between 2 sisters, Pele, the goddess of fire, and Namakaokahai, the goddess of the sea, this work for violin, viola, cello, clarinet & piano (4 hands) is a stunning end to Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's 2024-2025 season. Both Womack and Moffitt join Classical Pacific Sharene Taba in an overview of this concert.