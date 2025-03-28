Michael-Thomas Foumai & The Music of John Williams

The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra will perform a movie concert featuring "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" this weekend. Director of Artistic Engagement and Composer in Residence, Michael-Thomas Foumai, joins host Sharene Taba for a game of "John-Ken-Po," a friendly countdown of their top five favorite movie music by John Williams.

Foumaiʻs Top 5 John Williams Favorites:

1. "Flying Theme" from E.T.

2. "The Shark Cage Fugue" from Jaws

3. "The Battle of Endor III" from Return of the Jedi

4. "The Map Room" from Raiders of the Lost Ark

5. "Where Dreams Are Born" from A.I.

Sharene Tabaʻs Top 5 John Williams Favorites:

1. "Imperial March" from Star Wars: TheEmpire Strikes Back

2. Theme from Schindlerʻs List

3. "Hymn to the Fallen" from Saving Private Ryan

4. "Seven Years in Tibet" from Seven Years in Tibet

5. "Lanes of Limerick" from Angelaʻs Ashes