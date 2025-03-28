© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michael-Thomas Foumai & The Music of John Williams

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published March 28, 2025 at 2:09 PM HST
Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba, R2-D2, and Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Director of Artistic Engagement and Composer in Residence Michael-Thomas Foumai.

The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra will perform a movie concert featuring "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" this weekend. Director of Artistic Engagement and Composer in Residence, Michael-Thomas Foumai, joins host Sharene Taba for a game of "John-Ken-Po," a friendly countdown of their top five favorite movie music by John Williams.

Foumaiʻs Top 5 John Williams Favorites:
1. "Flying Theme" from E.T.
2. "The Shark Cage Fugue" from Jaws
3. "The Battle of Endor III" from Return of the Jedi
4. "The Map Room" from Raiders of the Lost Ark
5. "Where Dreams Are Born" from A.I.

Sharene Tabaʻs Top 5 John Williams Favorites:
1. "Imperial March" from Star Wars: TheEmpire Strikes Back
2. Theme from Schindlerʻs List
3. "Hymn to the Fallen" from Saving Private Ryan
4. "Seven Years in Tibet" from Seven Years in Tibet
5. "Lanes of Limerick" from Angelaʻs Ashes
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories