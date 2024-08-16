Harris lays out economic plan

An artist familiar to local Hawaiʻi music fans returns to the show: America singer/guitarist/songwriter Gerry Beckley. HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Gerry as he releases his new self-titled solo album, out now. They discuss the state of the music industry, how an artist makes money in the age of streaming, and Gerry's recent decision to step away from the touring side of America.

Listen • 11:16