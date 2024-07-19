Longtime 'NYT' food critic reflects on 12 years at the table

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
It's been a week of developments for an international military partnership that includes a crucial role for Hawaiʻi. More than two dozen Australian personnel have begun intensive training in submarine maintenance at Pearl Harbor.