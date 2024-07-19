© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our phone system is down due to the global CrowdStrike outage. You can reach us at by email: mail@hawaiipublicradio.org

Longtime 'NYT' food critic reflects on 12 years at the table

By Kira Wakeam,
Tinbete ErmyasAri Shapiro
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:31 AM HST

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks to the New York Times' food critic Pete Wells about his retirement after 12 years at the critic's table.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Kira Wakeam
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio