'Wait Wait' for September 16, 2023: With Not My Job guest Hillary Rodham Clinton
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Hillary Rodham Clinton and panelists Faith Salie, Josh Gondelman and Dulcé Sloan. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
The Cold Truth About Cold Medicine; Tough Times for Mr. Rodgers; Diamonds Are For Everyone
Panel Questions
Boebert Busted
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about the good sides of famous villains, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz Clinton Global Initiative founder Hillary Rodham Clinton on CGI
Hillary Rodham Clinton has run the politcal gamut, from first lady to New York senator to secretary of state to presidential nominee. The one world left for her to conquer was answering questions about Cats on public radio.
Panel Questions
A New Reporter on the Eras Beat; Performance Reviews Get Worse
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Nip, A Tuck and A Belly Rub; Saved By The Bear Cam; Australian Rules Golf
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that we know cold medicine doesn't work, what's the next thing we'll learn about a drug.
