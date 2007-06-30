Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering FDR's Landmark 'New Deal' Speech

Published June 30, 2007 at 2:00 AM HST

Seventy-five years ago, delegates to the National Democratic Party Convention narrowly nominated Franklin Delano Roosevelt as their presidential nominee. Mr. Roosevelt broke with tradition by showing up in person to accept the nomination.

He delivered what has come to be known as the "New Deal for America" speech, promising federal assistance for the millions of Americans hit by the Great Depression.

Jonathan Alter, author of The Defining Moment: FDR's 100 Days and the Triumph of Hope, talks with Scott Simon about the significance of the speech.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National News
Related Stories