'Big Hearts on a Little Island' is a time capsule of Maui's recovery

Maui-based writer Victoria Moore spent a year collecting stories from nearly 200 community members who stepped up to help after the devastating 2023 wildfires.

Moore was inspired by the grassroots effort and felt it was important to document the experience. The result? A 250-page book titled “Big Hearts on a Little Island.”

She said 100% of the proceeds from sales of the book will go right back into the community to support the rebuilding of the Lahaina Public Library.

HPR talked to Moore about the process of making the book and its impact.

Hard copies have sold out on Maui, but she’s taking preorders for the next print run. On Oʻahu there are about 30 copies available for pickup in Honolulu at the Shinnyo-En Hawaiʻi Temple on Beretania Street. For more information about the book, click here.

HPR Maui-based writer Victoria Moore, right, and HPR's Lillian Tsang.

