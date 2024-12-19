© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
'Big Hearts on a Little Island' is a time capsule of Maui's recovery

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published December 19, 2024 at 3:03 PM HST
An image of the inside of the "Big Hearts on a Little Island" book.
Courtesy: Big Hearts on a Little Island
Maui-based writer Victoria Moore spent a year collecting stories from nearly 200 community members who stepped up to help after the devastating 2023 wildfires.

Moore was inspired by the grassroots effort and felt it was important to document the experience. The result? A 250-page book titled “Big Hearts on a Little Island.”

She said 100% of the proceeds from sales of the book will go right back into the community to support the rebuilding of the Lahaina Public Library.

HPR talked to Moore about the process of making the book and its impact.

Hard copies have sold out on Maui, but she’s taking preorders for the next print run. On Oʻahu there are about 30 copies available for pickup in Honolulu at the Shinnyo-En Hawaiʻi Temple on Beretania Street. For more information about the book, click here.

Maui-based writer Victoria Moore, right, and HPR's Lillian Tsang.
HPR
This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 19, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation LiteratureMaui2023 Maui fires
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
