'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actor kicks off Honolulu Pride with cabaret show

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published October 15, 2024 at 2:36 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Theatre Center
Three master classes with Vincent Rodriguez III are being offered with a Q&A session to follow.

West Covina, California — if you know this city from the hit television series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” this story is for you.

Vincent Rodriguez III co-starred in the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning show as Josh Chan. He's coming to Hawaiʻi to kick off Honolulu Pride with a one-man show at the Hawaiʻi Theatre.

HPR spoke to Rodriguez about his cabaret show and his experience creating the musical rom-com TV series.

His one-man cabaret performance will take place this Thursday at the Hawaiʻi Theatre. Three master classes with Rodriguez for youth and adults are being offered as well this Friday and Saturday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 15, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
