'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actor kicks off Honolulu Pride with cabaret show

West Covina, California — if you know this city from the hit television series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” this story is for you.

Vincent Rodriguez III co-starred in the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning show as Josh Chan. He's coming to Hawaiʻi to kick off Honolulu Pride with a one-man show at the Hawaiʻi Theatre.

HPR spoke to Rodriguez about his cabaret show and his experience creating the musical rom-com TV series.

His one-man cabaret performance will take place this Thursday at the Hawaiʻi Theatre. Three master classes with Rodriguez for youth and adults are being offered as well this Friday and Saturday.

