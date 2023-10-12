Here are tips to identify and avoid Maui fire charity scams

State Attorney General Anne Lopez has urged the public to remain watchful for suspicious fundraisers looking to exploit the Maui wildfire disaster.

But how do you decipher who is fundraising lawfully? Did you know a charity has to be registered in Hawaiʻi to solicit donations?

David Day, special assistant to the attorney general, said there are ways to ensure the money is going into the right hands. For example, a legitimate charity would never ask for personal information like a social security number.

"One of the other things that really needs to be emphasized is that legitimate charities will not pressure people into making a donation. Pressure tactics are another telltale sign, if you feel pressured, that you should really be walking away," Day said.

Those looking to donate can research organizations on the state Department of Taxation website or the federal IRS website.

If you feel you may have been scammed, Day said you can contact the Tax and Charities Division at (808) 586-1480 or ATG.Charities@hawaii.gov.

"These sorts of very good intentions that people have should really be fostered and cultivated... The real problem that's emerged nationwide of people using the disasters for their own personal benefit is that it causes such harm to public confidence when it comes to donating," Day told The Conversation.

