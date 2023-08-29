Hawaiʻi Conservatory of the Performing Arts provides training for aspiring performers

Taurie Kinoshita and her partner Nicolas Logue are the founders of the Hawai’i Conservatory of the Performing Arts out of Windward Community College. This is a free one-year certificate program certified by East 15, a top-ranked acting conservatory in the United Kingdom. The program trains students to become working professionals. Both Kinoshita and Logue worked at East 15 before returning to Hawai’i and establishing the Conservatory.

WCC student Thomalin Sirivattha is headed to London’s East 15 Acting School this fall.

Kinoshita and Sirivattha joined The Conversation’s Stephanie Han.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 29, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.