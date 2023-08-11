Hawaiʻi Zoning Atlas helps people navigate land-use rules and regulations

A collection of zoning maps of the Hawaiian islands is being compiled. It's part of the National Zoning Atlas, which helps decode confusing land-use laws.

Trey Gordner, director of the Hawaiʻi Zoning Atlas, described the project as "an online interactive map that shows how zoning laws treat housing."

Gordner hopes the information provided in the atlas will help people navigate obstacles when constructing housing.

Next week, the Maui County Council's Housing and Land Use Committee will meet to address emergency housing and shelter for residents displaced by the fires.

Go to hawaiizoningatlas.com on Aug. 14 to see the maps and look at zoning data in your area.

