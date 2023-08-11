© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Hawaiʻi Zoning Atlas helps people navigate land-use rules and regulations

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:08 PM HST
ʻOhana Zone funds allowed the County of Hawaiʻi to construct Ka Lamaku, a community of 18 tiny homes in Kailua-Kona at the Old Kona Airport Park.
State Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions
A collection of zoning maps of the Hawaiian islands is being compiled. It's part of the National Zoning Atlas, which helps decode confusing land-use laws.

Trey Gordner, director of the Hawaiʻi Zoning Atlas, described the project as "an online interactive map that shows how zoning laws treat housing."

Gordner hopes the information provided in the atlas will help people navigate obstacles when constructing housing.

Next week, the Maui County Council's Housing and Land Use Committee will meet to address emergency housing and shelter for residents displaced by the fires.

Go to hawaiizoningatlas.com on Aug. 14 to see the maps and look at zoning data in your area.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation housing
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
