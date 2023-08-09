How the Hawaiʻi National Guard and Red Cross are helping to combat Maui wildfires

Wildfires devastated Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. Firefighters and crew are responding to the burning buildings and fatalities as they try to wrangle the flames under control.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke is filling in for Gov. Josh Green as he returns from personal travel. He is expected to arrive in Hawaiʻi around midnight Thursday morning.

Luke, along with county mayors and emergency management officials, held a press conference Wednesday morning to address the fires.

At least six people have been confirmed dead on Maui.

"We are still in search-and-rescue mode," said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, “so I don't know what will happen to that number."

He added that many homes and businesses have been destroyed.

"We are grateful again for the assets that have been sent over to us by the state, our federal partners, our county partners and allies," Bissen said.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth also provided updates on wildfires on the Big Island. He said that the fires are almost under control but not yet fully contained.

"People are still under a Red Flag Warning, and we see that the wind's coming up," he continued.

"It's very possible for flames to get sent out in places where we think we have put out [the fires]. Right now, firefighters are out there working."

Ed Sniffen, director of the Department of Transportation, called the situation "absolutely horrific."

"We are strongly discouraging non-essential travel to Maui," he said.

Roughly 2,000 people left Maui on Wednesday morning. The Department is expecting 4,000 people to flee within the day.

Jeff Hickman, a spokesperson for the Hawaiʻi National Guard, said the organization was requested to provide support in both Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties.

"Right now, the number one goal for Maui and Hawaiʻi County and the Hawaiʻi National Guard is to save lives," he said.

As of Wednesday, there were 36 guardsmen assisting the Maui Police Department with traffic control and roving security patrols. Additional personnel is being provided to aid in search-and-rescue operations

The Hawaiʻi National Guard is also using helicopters to help with fire suppression on Maui.

On the Big Island, 13 guardsmen are assisting the Hawaiʻi Police Department with traffic and security.

HPR News Staff The Red Cross was at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center, where evacuees from Maui were sent on Wednesday.

The Red Cross is also offering assistance. The situation was so dire that the organization was forced to relocate two of its shelters Tuesday night.

Those emergency shelters are now located at Maui Preparatory Academy and Maui High.

Matt Wells of the American Red Cross said the fires are a reminder that people need to be prepared for natural disasters at all times.

"Fortunately, we have trained staff and volunteers that are ready for this," Wells said.

"Even when their own neighborhood is affected, they'll go out and run towards the danger to make sure that they're helping."

Due to health and safety concerns, as well as processing abilities, the Red Cross cannot accept food or supplies. They ask that people donate money or volunteer their time instead.

Follow HPR's live coverage of the fires on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 9, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.