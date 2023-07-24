Will Skyline ease traffic in West Oʻahu?

The long-awaited opening of the Honolulu rail has brought new attention to traffic from Oʻahu's west side.

Some are concerned that construction underway at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam shipyard could exacerbate congestion on the roads.

The $2.8 billion project — the largest in the history of the Navy — began construction last week. The goal is to modernize the area.

Captain Mark Sohaney served five tours on Oʻahu. He hopes more workers will use Skyline, which would assuage traffic going toward Pearl Harbor.

"How do we streamline the DTS bus system and the transportation incentive program? And how do we get folks on the rail now? So that's the big long view for us," he said.

The transportation incentive program is for any active duty members of the military and for Department of Defense civilians who work at the base.

Construction at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will begin in earnest within the next few months.

