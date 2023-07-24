© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Will Skyline ease traffic in West Oʻahu?

By Catherine Cruz
Published July 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM HST
Infrastructure Growing Gridlock Hawaii honolulu traffic cars
Cathy Bussewitz/AP
/
AP
In this Friday, June 26, 2015 photo, drivers head into downtown Honolulu. (AP Photo/Cathy Bussewitz)

The long-awaited opening of the Honolulu rail has brought new attention to traffic from Oʻahu's west side.

Some are concerned that construction underway at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam shipyard could exacerbate congestion on the roads.

The $2.8 billion project — the largest in the history of the Navy — began construction last week. The goal is to modernize the area.

First EV tour buses in the nation premiere on Oʻahu streets
Sabrina Bodon

Captain Mark Sohaney served five tours on Oʻahu. He hopes more workers will use Skyline, which would assuage traffic going toward Pearl Harbor.

"How do we streamline the DTS bus system and the transportation incentive program? And how do we get folks on the rail now? So that's the big long view for us," he said.

The transportation incentive program is for any active duty members of the military and for Department of Defense civilians who work at the base.

Construction at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will begin in earnest within the next few months.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

