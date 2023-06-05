TSA talks summer travel tips, new technology at Hawaiʻi airports

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 9.8 million travelers over the Memorial Day holiday at more than 430 airports nationwide. That included more than 200,000 departing travelers across the state, with the majority at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

With the summer travel season officially kicked off, expect more inbound visitors and outbound traffic as residents fly to the continent and other international destinations — and be prepared for busy security checkpoints. TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers spoke to The Conversation about the latest upgrades at airport checkpoints.

Dankers also suggested downloading the MyTSA app. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 5, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.