© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

TSA talks summer travel tips, new technology at Hawaiʻi airports

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published June 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM HST
An explosives detection canine team at the Honolulu airport.
1 of 3  — TSA canine
An explosives detection canine team at the Honolulu airport.
TSA / HPR
2 of 3  — honolulu airport TSA travel tourism
TSA / HPR
3 of 3  — TSA_CT 3-D scanner.jpg
TSA / HPR

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 9.8 million travelers over the Memorial Day holiday at more than 430 airports nationwide. That included more than 200,000 departing travelers across the state, with the majority at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

With the summer travel season officially kicked off, expect more inbound visitors and outbound traffic as residents fly to the continent and other international destinations — and be prepared for busy security checkpoints. TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers spoke to The Conversation about the latest upgrades at airport checkpoints.

Dankers also suggested downloading the MyTSA app. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 5, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation tourismHonolulu airport
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Related Stories