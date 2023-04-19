Urban downtowns like Honolulu face transition at this stage of COVID

Hawaiʻi COVID cases are on a slight decline. The state Department of Health reported a 7-day positivity rate of 7.9% on Wednesday, compared to over 9% last week. One of the big impacts of COVID has been in cities.

"Three years later, big cities are still standing and where people live did not undergo a massive shift. Instead, the pandemic accelerated trends and changes that were already well underway," wrote Richard Florida in a Bloomberg article.

On The Long View, contributing editor Neal Milner discusses the effects of the pandemic on housing, community, remote work and real estate in downtown Honolulu.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.