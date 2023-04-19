© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Urban downtowns like Honolulu face transition at this stage of COVID

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 19, 2023 at 3:03 PM HST
downtown honolulu
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
A photo of downtown Honolulu at the intersection of Bishop and Queen streets.

Hawaiʻi COVID cases are on a slight decline. The state Department of Health reported a 7-day positivity rate of 7.9% on Wednesday, compared to over 9% last week. One of the big impacts of COVID has been in cities.

"Three years later, big cities are still standing and where people live did not undergo a massive shift. Instead, the pandemic accelerated trends and changes that were already well underway," wrote Richard Florida in a Bloomberg article.

On The Long View, contributing editor Neal Milner discusses the effects of the pandemic on housing, community, remote work and real estate in downtown Honolulu.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Neal Milner
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories