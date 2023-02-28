Donate
The Conversation

Honolulu to being testing for PFAS at landfills and wastewater treatment plants

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST
Waimanalo Landfill.jpeg
HPR
A large truck pushing material at the Waimānalo Gulch Landfill in 2020.

Forever chemicals are now on the radar of federal and state regulators. They are a class of compounds known as PFAS, short for per- and poly-fluorinated substances or per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, that don't break down easily.

PFAS can exist in the environment, including in landfills and resulting effluent. The Conversation spoke with the director of Honolulu Environmental Services, Roger Babcock, about a new study to begin testing for forever chemicals in Oʻahu's solid waste and wastewater. It's part of a memorandum of understanding with state health officials.

———

More PFAS coverage from The Conversation:

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
