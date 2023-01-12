UH shares how $2.4M from the Navy will benefit students and researchers

A $2.4 million grant from the Office of Naval Research will enable the University of Hawaiʻi to develop and advance technologies to protect ocean and freshwater environments. Funding will be used to launch three new programs this year — Hacking4X, Patents2Products and Faculty Fellows.

They’ll give faculty and students training that will directly strengthen the state’s economy and workforce. Vassilis Syrmos, the university’s vice president for research and innovation, sat down with The Conversation to talk about how the school’s research impacts the state.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.