UH shares how $2.4M from the Navy will benefit students and researchers

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM HST
A $2.4 million grant from the Office of Naval Research will enable the University of Hawaiʻi to develop and advance technologies to protect ocean and freshwater environments. Funding will be used to launch three new programs this year — Hacking4X, Patents2Products and Faculty Fellows.

They’ll give faculty and students training that will directly strengthen the state’s economy and workforce. Vassilis Syrmos, the university’s vice president for research and innovation, sat down with The Conversation to talk about how the school’s research impacts the state.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation University of Hawai‘iMilitarymarine biologyScienceEducation
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
