Local author shares coming-of-age book set in the '90s meth epidemic

Methamphetamine continues to be the deadliest drug in Hawaiʻi. It accounts for the majority of overdose deaths in 2021, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meth addiction in the islands hit crisis levels in the 1990s. That time period serves as the backdrop for a new book, "Concrete Rainbow." It’s the first novel penned by ʻEwa Beach native Jason Quinn.

He has also released a hip-hop album and acted in "NCIS Hawaiʻi" and "Magnum P.I." He starred in the film "Waikiki," which closed the 2020 Hawaiʻi International Film Festival.

The Conversation caught up with Quinn at his home to talk about writing a coming-of-age story about drugs and crime in Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.