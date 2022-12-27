Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Influence of mixologist Harry Yee on signature Hawaiʻi cocktails

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published December 26, 2022 at 1:46 PM HST
Joey Gottesman
Courtesy Joey Gottesman
/
Facebook

As one of Hawaiʻi's first mixologists, Harry Yee is best known for inventing the iconic Blue Hawaii cocktail in the 1950s when he was bartending at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. It was his creative mind that started the “tiki cocktail” craze, concocting drinks with names like “Tropical Itch” and “Tapa Punch.” Yee is also credited with being the first person to garnish a drink with a paper parasol.

The Conversation was curious about Yee’s influence on recent generations of bartenders. The Conversation sat down with Joey Gottesman, an Oʻahu native and former mixologist for Young’s Market Hawaii, to talk about Yee's legacy and holiday cocktails.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation restaurantsfood
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories