The Conversation

'Island Wisdom' book aims to help preserve Hawaiian culture and knowledge

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM HST
Kainoa Gaines.PNG
Chronicle Prism
/
Kainoa Daines and Annie Daly

The new book "Island Wisdom: Hawaiian Traditions and Practices for a Meaningful Life" aims to contribute to the efforts to preserve Hawaiian culture and knowledge. It was written by Oʻahu-native Kainoa Daines, who works as the senior director of brand for the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau, and award-winning travel writer Annie Daly.

The pair published the book after traveling around the state and gathering wisdom and insight from Hawaiian community leaders, teachers and elders. The Conversation sat down with Daines to talk about how he hoped the book would impact readers.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation literature
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
