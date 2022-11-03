'Island Wisdom' book aims to help preserve Hawaiian culture and knowledge

The new book "Island Wisdom: Hawaiian Traditions and Practices for a Meaningful Life" aims to contribute to the efforts to preserve Hawaiian culture and knowledge. It was written by Oʻahu-native Kainoa Daines, who works as the senior director of brand for the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau, and award-winning travel writer Annie Daly.

The pair published the book after traveling around the state and gathering wisdom and insight from Hawaiian community leaders, teachers and elders. The Conversation sat down with Daines to talk about how he hoped the book would impact readers.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.