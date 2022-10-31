Donate
Chinatown businesses welcome costumed crowds back to Hallowbaloo after 2-year hiatus

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang,
Russell Subiono
Published October 31, 2022 at 2:57 PM HST
The Hallowbaloo Festival returned to Chinatown on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Over the Halloween weekend, the 13th Hallowbaloo Festival brought vendors, artists, musicians and costumed crowds to Chinatown after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Conversation walked among the crowd and talked with businesses and area residents about how the event impacted the neighborhood.

We spoke with Hallowbaloo co-director Mark Tarone, ukulele musician Taimane Gardner, Lattrecia Norman from Tea at 1024, Lisa Nakao, Sky Fung of Mui's Herb Shop, and Nathan and Greta from The Other Side Diner.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 31, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
