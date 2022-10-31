Chinatown businesses welcome costumed crowds back to Hallowbaloo after 2-year hiatus

Over the Halloween weekend, the 13th Hallowbaloo Festival brought vendors, artists, musicians and costumed crowds to Chinatown after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Conversation walked among the crowd and talked with businesses and area residents about how the event impacted the neighborhood.

We spoke with Hallowbaloo co-director Mark Tarone, ukulele musician Taimane Gardner, Lattrecia Norman from Tea at 1024, Lisa Nakao, Sky Fung of Mui's Herb Shop, and Nathan and Greta from The Other Side Diner.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 31, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.